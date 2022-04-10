Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $433.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.01. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

