Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.