Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

KOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 5,800 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

