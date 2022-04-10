Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.