Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 4,580 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $299.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.95 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.81.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

