Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.21% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWAW opened at $34.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $40.05.

