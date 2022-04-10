Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

CMA stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

