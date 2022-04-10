Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 841,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 121,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,590.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

