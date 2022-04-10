Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 224,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 76,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

NYSE:DAL opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

