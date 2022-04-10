Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

