Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

DAL opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

