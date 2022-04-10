Civitas (CIV) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Civitas has a total market cap of $43,597.94 and $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 186.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,546,432 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

