DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $1,364.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002420 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009882 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,665,599 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

