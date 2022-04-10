Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,278 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Equitable Profile (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable (EQH)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.