Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,278 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.