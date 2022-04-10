BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

