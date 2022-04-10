Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,567 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after purchasing an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after acquiring an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

