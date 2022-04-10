Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $49.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

