Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,496,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $61.45 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

