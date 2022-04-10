FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 3,465 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $157.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

