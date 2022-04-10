Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $593,213. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

