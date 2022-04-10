FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 356 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $3,149,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $70.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,426. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

