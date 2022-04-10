Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.98.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $41.72 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

