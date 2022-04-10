Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

