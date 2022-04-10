Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 14.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.