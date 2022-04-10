Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 5,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 6,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

