Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading Up 1.7%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 28,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 35,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

About Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

