PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 300,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 687% from the average session volume of 38,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 638.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 99,851 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 138.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

