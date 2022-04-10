Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Shares Up 0.7%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.45. 24,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 44,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45.

