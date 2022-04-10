First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.47 and last traded at $88.06. 27,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 54,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.