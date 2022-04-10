Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $359,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,255,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

BIO opened at $597.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $588.34 and its 200-day moving average is $675.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $524.19 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.