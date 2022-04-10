UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UWM by 24.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.96. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

