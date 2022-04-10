Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Fury Gold Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares in the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FURY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target (down from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.63 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

