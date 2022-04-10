Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,676 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 59.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in UWM by 125.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 in the last three months.

UWM stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.96.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

UWM Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.