Ieq Capital LLC Has $169,000 Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 58.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 989,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,702,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 384,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $47,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Zynga stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.20 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

