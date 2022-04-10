Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 99,650 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.