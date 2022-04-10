Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $203.65 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $201.86 and a one year high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.65 and its 200 day moving average is $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.62.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

