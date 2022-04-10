Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $256,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,807 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

