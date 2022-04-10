Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,043. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

NYSE:VMW opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.14. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

