Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Future Health ESG were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLTU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,800,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,858,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,567,000.

Future Health ESG stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the smart health technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

