Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,888,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

WING opened at $111.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.83. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

