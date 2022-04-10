Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 433 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

