Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $183.19.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

