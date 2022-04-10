Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $245.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.67. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.35 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.