Ieq Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LiveRamp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,304,000 after buying an additional 161,080 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after buying an additional 46,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LiveRamp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,915,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RAMP stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.16.
RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.
In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
