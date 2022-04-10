Citigroup Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $27.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LEVI. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.46.

LEVI stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

