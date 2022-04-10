4,299 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 130,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.29 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.