Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.