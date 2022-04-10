Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $53.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.