Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 486,471 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 546,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,206,000 after acquiring an additional 401,452 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 278,272 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

