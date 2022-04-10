Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

